Genscript Subsidiary to Unveil Cancer Treatment Data

May 23, 2024 — 07:09 pm EDT

Genscript Biotech (HK:1548) has released an update.

Genscript Biotech’s subsidiary, Legend Biotech, will present new findings on their CARVYKTI treatment for multiple myeloma at the upcoming 2024 ASCO and EHA annual meetings. This significant update, announced before the Hong Kong market opened, highlights the company’s ongoing commitment to advancing cancer treatment. Investors are encouraged to consider the potential impacts of these developments on the company’s stock performance.

