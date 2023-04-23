Genscript Biotech Corporation - Class H (HKHKSG:1548) Price Target Decreased by 12.03% to 32.06

The average one-year price target for Genscript Biotech Corporation - Class H (HKHKSG:1548) has been revised to 32.06 / share. This is an decrease of 12.03% from the prior estimate of 36.45 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 24.54 to a high of 36.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 56.02% from the latest reported closing price of 20.55 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 85 funds or institutions reporting positions in Genscript Biotech Corporation - Class H. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 6.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1548 is 0.24%, a decrease of 3.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.16% to 74,744K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,596K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,318K shares, representing an increase of 2.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1548 by 12.30% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,732K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,810K shares, representing a decrease of 0.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1548 by 13.49% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 10,452K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,412K shares, representing an increase of 0.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1548 by 19.31% over the last quarter.

XT - iShares Exponential Technologies ETF holds 5,522K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,894K shares, representing an increase of 29.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1548 by 64.75% over the last quarter.

MCHI - iShares MSCI China ETF holds 4,596K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,722K shares, representing a decrease of 2.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1548 by 14.47% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

