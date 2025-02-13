Genprex's New Study Highlights NPRL2 Gene Therapy's Antitumor Activity In Lung Cancer

(RTTNews) - Genprex (GNPX), on Thursday, announced the publication of new data on NPRL2 gene therapy, an investigational treatment for anti-PD1 resistant metastatic non-small cell lung cancer or NSCLC.

The data, published in eLife, showcase the potential of NPRL2 as a single-agent therapy using the Oncoprex Delivery System.

The Oncoprex system delivered the NPRL2 tumor suppressor gene via lipid nanoparticles, effectively inducing antitumor immunity in KRAS/STK11 mutant NSCLC xenografts.

In preclinical studies, NPRL2 therapy alone demonstrated a significant antitumor effect, outperforming pembrolizumab or Keytruda in these resistant tumors.

The results suggest NPRL2 gene therapy could be a potential breakthrough for patients with difficult-to-treat lung cancer, especially those with resistance to PD1 inhibitors.

Ryan Confer, CEO of Genprex, commented, "These findings reinforce the promise of NPRL2 gene therapy in NSCLC and highlight the versatility of our Oncoprex Delivery System."

The company plans to expand its clinical pipeline, with further trials expected to explore the long-term efficacy of NPRL2 in lung cancer treatment.

Currently, GNPX is trading at $0.44 down by 8.22%.

