News & Insights

BioTech
GNPX

Genprex's New Study Highlights NPRL2 Gene Therapy's Antitumor Activity In Lung Cancer

February 13, 2025 — 12:59 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Genprex (GNPX), on Thursday, announced the publication of new data on NPRL2 gene therapy, an investigational treatment for anti-PD1 resistant metastatic non-small cell lung cancer or NSCLC.

The data, published in eLife, showcase the potential of NPRL2 as a single-agent therapy using the Oncoprex Delivery System.

The Oncoprex system delivered the NPRL2 tumor suppressor gene via lipid nanoparticles, effectively inducing antitumor immunity in KRAS/STK11 mutant NSCLC xenografts.

In preclinical studies, NPRL2 therapy alone demonstrated a significant antitumor effect, outperforming pembrolizumab or Keytruda in these resistant tumors.

The results suggest NPRL2 gene therapy could be a potential breakthrough for patients with difficult-to-treat lung cancer, especially those with resistance to PD1 inhibitors.

Ryan Confer, CEO of Genprex, commented, "These findings reinforce the promise of NPRL2 gene therapy in NSCLC and highlight the versatility of our Oncoprex Delivery System."

The company plans to expand its clinical pipeline, with further trials expected to explore the long-term efficacy of NPRL2 in lung cancer treatment.

Currently, GNPX is trading at $0.44 down by 8.22%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

GNPX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.