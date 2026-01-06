Genprex's Gene Therapy GPX-002 Rejuvenates Beta Cells In Type 2 Diabetic Animal Studies

(RTTNews) - Genprex Inc. (GNPX) reported positive preliminary preclinical results for its diabetes gene-therapy candidate GPX-002, showing in-vivo proof-of-concept in both Type 2 diabetic non-human primates and mice.

The company says the findings support the potential of GPX-002 to restore insulin-producing function by rejuvenating exhausted beta cells.

GPX-002 uses an adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector to deliver the Pdx1 and MafA genes directly into the pancreatic duct. In Type 2 diabetes, where beta cells lose their ability to produce and secrete insulin, the therapy is designed to replenish and restore these cells.

In the non-human primate study, the first animal received GPX-002 through an intraductal infusion, which led to steady improvements in glucose tolerance over several months. By seven months, the primate demonstrated normal glucose tolerance, despite having severe Type 2 diabetes at baseline. The second primate, treated via direct pancreatic injection, also showed significant improvement, though not full normalization. According to Genprex, the results suggest that intraductal infusion may be a more effective delivery method for targeting alpha and beta cells.

Researchers noted that non-human primates require a defined period of immunosuppression when treated with AAV-based therapies. Early observations indicate that immune responses diminish after approximately six months, potentially allowing for improved outcomes with optimized immunosuppression regimens.

In Type 2 diabetic mice, GPX-002 also produced strong signals of activity. Treated animals showed increased glucose-stimulated insulin secretion and reversal of hyperglycemia, with glucose levels returning to normal four weeks after treatment. These findings further support the therapy's ability to rejuvenate dysfunctional beta cells.

Genprex said the results build on earlier work in Type 1 diabetes models, where GPX-002 converted alpha cells into beta-like cells capable of producing insulin. The company believes the new data expand the therapy's potential to address the much larger Type 2 diabetes population.

Researchers are continuing non-human primate studies in both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes and are preparing for formal toxicology studies ahead of a future Investigational New Drug submission.

GNPX closed yesterday's trading at $1.80, up 0.86%, and is currently trading in the pre-market at $1.90, up 5.55%.

