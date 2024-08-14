Genprex Stock Up On Positive Updates From Phase 1/2 Trials In Lung Cancer

(RTTNews) - Genprex, Inc. (GNPX), a clinical-stage gene therapy company, Wednesday announced positive clinical study updates for its Acclaim-1 and Acclaim-3 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and small cell lung cancer (SCLC), respectively. It plans to re-focus its oncology clinical development program.

GNPX is currently trading at $1.0450, up $0.1948 or 22.7783%, on the Nasdaq. The stock opened its trading at $0.9600 after closing Tuesday at $0.8502.

Patients in the company's lung cancer clinical trials are being treated with the company's lead drug candidate, Reqorsa (quaratusugene ozeplasmid) Gene Therapy. Two

patients in the Acclaim-1 study have had prolonged Progression Free Survival (PFS) and importantly, the first treated patient in the Acclaim-3 study attained a Partial Remission (PR) from the start of maintenance therapy.

Ryan Confer, President and Chief Executive Officer of Genprex, commented on the update: "We are excited by these early and promising patient responses to REQORSA treatment, particularly as these patients represent some of the most difficult to treat lung cancer patient populations. There is significant unmet medical need for patients afflicted with lung cancer, as nearly all patients' disease progresses following treatment, even when treated with today's most advanced targeted therapies and immunotherapies. This leaves patients with limited therapeutic options. We are thrilled our novel gene therapy treatment for lung cancer, REQORSA, is demonstrating early evidence of efficacy with a favorable safety profile. We look forward to continuing to evaluate REQORSA in our lung cancer clinical trials while we advance our efforts to bring new therapies to those battling cancer."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.