Genprex Reports Positive Preclinical Data For Diabetes Gene Therapy Candidate GPX-002

(RTTNews) - Genprex, Inc. (GNPX) on Tuesday reported preliminary preclinical data showing its diabetes gene therapy candidate GPX-002 improved glucose control in Type 2 diabetes animal models.

In studies involving non-human primates and mice, GPX-002 led to sustained improvements in glucose tolerance and reduced insulin requirements, with one primate achieving normal glucose levels several months after treatment. The company said the results support GPX-002's potential to restore pancreatic cell function.

Genprex is continuing preclinical testing in Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes models and plans to advance GPX-002 toward human clinical trials, including toxicology studies and a future IND submission.

Genprex shares rose more than 5% after closing at $1.80, up 0.56%.

