Genprex Receives Third Fast Track Designation From FDA For REQORSA - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Genprex, Inc. (GNPX) announced the FDA has granted Fast Track Designation for its lead drug candidate, REQORSA Immunogene Therapy, in combination with Genentech, Inc.'s Tecentriq in patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer who did not develop tumor progression after receiving Tecentriq and chemotherapy as initial standard treatment. In the third quarter, the company plans to enroll the first patient in its Acclaim-3 clinical trial.

The company has previously received two other FTDs for REQORSA, for REQORSA in combination with AstraZeneca PLC's Tagrisso in patients with late-stage non-small cell lung cancer whose disease progressed after treatment with Tagrisso, and for REQORSA in combination with Merck & Co's Keytruda in patients with late-stage NSCLC whose disease progressed after treatment with Keytruda.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.