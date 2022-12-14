Genprex Proceeds To Final Cohort In Phase 1 Trial Of REQORSA Combination In Lung Cancer

(RTTNews) - Genprex Inc. (GNPX) said that the Safety Review Committee has approved continuation to the third and final cohort in the dose escalation Phase 1 portion of the Acclaim-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial of REQORSA in combination with Tagrisso (osimertinib) to treat late-stage non-small cell lung cancer or NSCLC.

The company looks forward to completing enrollment of this final cohort in the first quarter of 2023.

The Safety Review Committee is comprised of three physicians who are principal investigators in the trial. The SRC may recommend that the trial continues at the same dose or at a lower dose, that it escalates to a higher dose, or that the study be terminated altogether due to safety concerns.

In 2020, the combination of REQORSA and osimertinib received U.S. Food and Drug Administration's Fast Track Designation for treatment of the Acclaim-1 patient population.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.