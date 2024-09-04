Genprex Plans To Launch New Subsidiary To Focus Gene Therapy To Treat Type-1, Type-2 Diabetes

(RTTNews) - Genprex, Inc. (GNPX) announced plans to create a new, wholly-owned subsidiary dedicated to its diabetes clinical development program and gene therapy assets. This subsidiary will concentrate on the development and commercialization of GPX-002, a gene therapy candidate aimed at treating Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes.

GPX-002, which is licensed from the University of Pittsburgh, utilizes an AAV vector containing the Pdx1 and MafA genes that are administered directly into the pancreatic duct.

If the spin-out proceeds as planned, the new company will focus solely on GPX-002, while Genprex will continue its work in oncology and maintain its existing oncology projects.

The spin-out is projected to be finalized by the end of 2024, pending financing and approval from the board.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.