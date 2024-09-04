News & Insights

Genprex Plans To Launch New Subsidiary To Focus Gene Therapy To Treat Type-1, Type-2 Diabetes

September 04, 2024 — 10:58 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Genprex, Inc. (GNPX) announced plans to create a new, wholly-owned subsidiary dedicated to its diabetes clinical development program and gene therapy assets. This subsidiary will concentrate on the development and commercialization of GPX-002, a gene therapy candidate aimed at treating Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes.

GPX-002, which is licensed from the University of Pittsburgh, utilizes an AAV vector containing the Pdx1 and MafA genes that are administered directly into the pancreatic duct.

If the spin-out proceeds as planned, the new company will focus solely on GPX-002, while Genprex will continue its work in oncology and maintain its existing oncology projects.

The spin-out is projected to be finalized by the end of 2024, pending financing and approval from the board.

