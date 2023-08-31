Genprex (GNPX) Price Target Increased by 45.45% to 8.16

The average one-year price target for Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) has been revised to 8.16 / share. This is an increase of 45.45% from the prior estimate of 5.61 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 8.08 to a high of 8.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1,400.00% from the latest reported closing price of 0.54 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 64 funds or institutions reporting positions in Genprex. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 3.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GNPX is 0.00%, a decrease of 0.24%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 33.45% to 4,273K shares. The put/call ratio of GNPX is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,128K shares representing 1.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 599K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 447K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 247K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 251K shares, representing a decrease of 1.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GNPX by 28.84% over the last quarter.

Rockefeller Capital Management holds 150K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Genprex Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Genprex, Inc. is a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing life-changing therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. Genprex's technologies are designed to administer disease-fighting genes to provide new therapies for large patient populations with cancer and diabetes who currently have limited treatment options. Genprex works with world-class institutions and collaborators to develop drug candidates to further its pipeline of gene therapies in order to provide novel treatment approaches. The Company's lead product candidate, REQORSA™ (quaratusugene ozeplasmid), is being evaluated as a treatment for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). REQORSA has a multimodal mechanism of action that has been shown to interrupt cell signaling pathways that cause replication and proliferation of cancer cells; re-establish pathways for apoptosis, or programmed cell death, in cancer cells; and modulate the immune response against cancer cells. REQORSA has also been shown to block mechanisms that create drug resistance. In January 2020, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted Fast Track Designation for REQORSA for NSCLC in combination therapy with osimertinib (AstraZeneca's Tagrisso®) for patients with EFGR mutations whose tumors progressed after treatment with osimertinib alone.

