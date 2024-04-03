News & Insights

Markets
GNPX

Genprex Expands Trial Sites For Reqorsa Therapy-Tecentriq Trial In Small Cell Lung Cancer; Stock Up

April 03, 2024 — 09:14 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Genprex, Inc. (GNPX), a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on cancer and diabetes, announced Wednesday the expansion of multiple clinical trial sites for its Acclaim-3 clinical study of Reqorsa Therapy in combination with Genentech's Tecentriq to treat extensive-stage small cell lung cancer or ES-SCLC.

In pre-market activity on the Nasdaq, Genprex shares were gaining around 7.7 percent to trade at $3.06.

Through its collaboration agreement with a large network of integrated, community-based oncology practices, the company said it has added multiple clinical trial sites for the trial.

ES-SCLC is an aggressive form of lung cancer that is presently incurable. ES-SCLC has a median progression free survival or PFS of 5.4 months from the start of initial therapy. However, once patients start receiving maintenance therapy with Tecentriq they have a median PFS of only 2.6 months.

It is expected that the combination of REQORSA and Tecentriq as maintenance therapy may provide a new therapeutic option for the treatment of small cell lung cancer.

Genprex has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration Ophran Drug and Fast Track designations for the Acclaim-3 patient population.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GNPX
RHHBY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.