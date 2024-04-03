Genprex Expands Trial Sites For Reqorsa Therapy-Tecentriq Trial In Small Cell Lung Cancer; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Genprex, Inc. (GNPX), a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on cancer and diabetes, announced Wednesday the expansion of multiple clinical trial sites for its Acclaim-3 clinical study of Reqorsa Therapy in combination with Genentech's Tecentriq to treat extensive-stage small cell lung cancer or ES-SCLC.

In pre-market activity on the Nasdaq, Genprex shares were gaining around 7.7 percent to trade at $3.06.

Through its collaboration agreement with a large network of integrated, community-based oncology practices, the company said it has added multiple clinical trial sites for the trial.

ES-SCLC is an aggressive form of lung cancer that is presently incurable. ES-SCLC has a median progression free survival or PFS of 5.4 months from the start of initial therapy. However, once patients start receiving maintenance therapy with Tecentriq they have a median PFS of only 2.6 months.

It is expected that the combination of REQORSA and Tecentriq as maintenance therapy may provide a new therapeutic option for the treatment of small cell lung cancer.

Genprex has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration Ophran Drug and Fast Track designations for the Acclaim-3 patient population.

