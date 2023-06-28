News & Insights

Genprex Climbs After Receiving Fast Track Designation For Reqorsa

June 28, 2023 — 10:13 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Genprex, Inc. (GNPX) shares are gaining more than 6 percent on Wednesday morning trade after the clinical-stage gene therapy company announced the receipt of FDA's Fast Track Designation for Reqorsa immunogene therapy in combination with Tecentriq for the treatment of small cell lung cancer.

Genprex plans to use Reqorsa in combination with Genentech Inc.'s Tecentriq in patients who did not develop tumor progression after receiving Tecentriq and Chemo.

Currently, shares are at $0.78, up 6.35 percent from the previous close of $0.74 on a volume of 5,359,312.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
