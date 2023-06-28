Genprex Climbs After Receiving Fast Track Designation For Reqorsa

(RTTNews) - Genprex, Inc. (GNPX) shares are gaining more than 6 percent on Wednesday morning trade after the clinical-stage gene therapy company announced the receipt of FDA's Fast Track Designation for Reqorsa immunogene therapy in combination with Tecentriq for the treatment of small cell lung cancer.

Genprex plans to use Reqorsa in combination with Genentech Inc.'s Tecentriq in patients who did not develop tumor progression after receiving Tecentriq and Chemo.

Currently, shares are at $0.78, up 6.35 percent from the previous close of $0.74 on a volume of 5,359,312.

