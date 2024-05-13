News & Insights

Genprex Appoints Toscano As Chairman

May 13, 2024 — 09:24 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Monday, Genprex, Inc. (GNPX) announced the appointment of board member Jose Moreno Toscano as non-executive chairman of the Board.

The company stated that this appointment comes after the unfortunate loss of the Company's co-founder and former Chairman, Rodney Varner.

Toscano has been the chief executive officer of LFB USA Inc., the US subsidiary of LFB Group, since April 2018.

This appointment follows the recent appointment of Ryan Confer as Genprex's President and CEO.

In pre-market activity on the Nasdaq, the shares are trading at $2.39, up 3.02%.

