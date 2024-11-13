Genpact's Stock Rises 12% Since Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat

Genpact Limited G reported impressive third-quarter 2024 results, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate on both counts.

The stock has soared 11.6% since the release of results on Nov. 7, as a positive response to the better-than-expected result and strong 2024 guidance.

Genpact raised its 2024 guidance. It currently expects revenues to be between $4.74 billion and $4.751 billion compared with the prior expectation of $4.656 billion and $4.701 billion. The revised guided range is above the current Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.73 billion.

Adjusted EPS is expected to be in the range of $3.23 to $3.24 compared with the prior expectation of $3.14 to $3.18. The revised guided range is above the current Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.16. The gross margin is anticipated to be around 35.4% compared with 35.3% anticipated earlier. Adjusted income from operating margin is expected to be 17.1%, while the prior expectation was 17%.

Quarterly EPS of 85 cents surpassed the consensus estimate by 6.3% and grew 11.8% year over year. Revenues of $1.21 billion beat the consensus mark by 2% and increased 6.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Genpact Limited Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Genpact Limited price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Genpact Limited Quote

Other Quarterly Details of G

Data-Tech-AI services revenues (representing 47% of total revenues) increased 9% year over year on a reported, as well as constant currency basis to $569 million, surpassing our estimate of $547.3 million. Digital Operations services revenues of $642 million (53% of total revenues) increased 5% from the year-ago quarter’s actuals on a reported basis and at cc, beating our estimate of $636.1 million.

Adjusted income from operations totaled $213 million and grew 9% on a year-over-year basis. Adjusted operating income margin of 17.6% increased 40 basis points year over year.

Genpact exited the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $1 billion compared with $914.2 million reported at the end of the preceding quarter. Long-term debt (less current portion) was $1.2 billion, flat with the prior quarter.

The company generated $228 million in cash from operating activities, while capital expenditure was $19.8 million. Genpact returned $26.9 million in dividends to shareholders and repurchased shares worth $75 million.

G’s Q4 Guidance

For the fourth quarter of 2024, Genpact expects revenues to be between $1.222 billion and $1.233 billion, the midpoint of which is in line with the current Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.23. Gross margin and adjusted income from operating margin are anticipated to be around 35.6% and 17.6%, respectively.

G currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Earnings Snapshots

Omnicom OMC reported impressive third-quarter 2024 results, wherein both earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

OMC’s earnings of $2 per share beat the consensus estimate by 3.1% and increased 9.1% year over year. Total revenues of $3.9 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 2.3% and increased 8.5% year over year.

Equifax EFX reported mixed third-quarter 2024 results, wherein earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate while revenues missed the same.

EFX’s adjusted earnings were $1.8 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a slight margin and increasing by 5.1% from the year-ago quarter’s actual. Total revenues of $1.4 billion missed the consensus estimate by a slight margin but increased 9.3% from the year-ago quarter.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Equifax, Inc. (EFX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Genpact Limited (G) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.