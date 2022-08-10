Genpact's (G) Stock Slips 2.3% Despite Q2 Earnings Beat
Genpact Limited G reported better-than-expected second-quarter 2022 results.
The stock has lost 2.3% since the earnings release on Aug 4, as management’s revenue guidance for 2022 was weak. Revenues are now anticipated between $4.32 billion and $4.37 billion (prior view: $4.325 billion and $4.4 billion). The midpoint ($4.345 billion) of the same is below the current Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.37 billion.
Adjusted EPS (excluding 32 cents from non-recurring items) of 70 cents outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9.4% and climbed 6.1% year over year. Revenues amounted to $1.89 billion, which beat the consensus estimate by 2% and increased 10% year over year on a reported basis and 12% on a constant-currency (cc) basis.
Quarterly Details
Data-Tech-AI services revenues (representing 45% of total revenues) climbed 20% year over year on a reported basis and 22% at cc to $489 million.
Digital Operations services revenues of $601 million were up 3% year over year (5% at cc) and contributed 55% to total revenues.
Adjusted income from operations totaled $183 million, up 3% year over year. Adjusted operating income margin of 16.9% declined 100 basis points (bps) year over year.
Genpact exited the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $460.4 million compared with $861.8 million recorded at the end of the previous quarter. Long-term debt totaled $1.3 billion, flat with the prior-quarter figure.
G generated $102.3 million cash from operating activities, while capex was $10.3 million. Genpact returned $4.21 million to its shareholders through dividends and $76.1 million through share repurchases in the quarter.
2022 Guidance
Genpact’s guided range for adjusted EPS is $2.68-$2.74 (prior view: $2.60-$2.76). The midpoint ($2.71) of the same is below the current Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.72.
Management expects adjusted-income-from-operations margin at the upper end of the prior outlook of 16.0-16.5%.
G currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Recent Performances of Some Other Business Services Companies
Equifax EFX reported mixed second-quarter 2022 results, wherein earnings beat estimates but revenues missed the same.
EFX’s adjusted earnings of $2.09 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3% and improved 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Revenues of $1.32 billion missed the consensus estimate marginally but improved 6.6% year over year.
IQVIA Holdings IQV reported solid second-quarter 2022 results, wherein earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate.
IQV’s adjusted earnings per share of $2.44 beat the consensus mark by 2.1% and improved 15% on a year-over-year basis. Total revenues of $3.54 billion outpaced the consensus estimate by 1.2% and increased 3% year over year.
Omnicom Group OMC reported impressive second-quarter 2022 results, wherein earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate.
OMC’s earnings of $1.68 per share beat the consensus mark by 7.7% and increased 15.1% year over year, driven by a strong margin performance. Total revenues of $3.6 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 4.4% but declined slightly year over year.
