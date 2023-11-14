Genpact's (G) Stock Declines 8% Despite Q3 Earnings Beat

Genpact Limited G reported mixed third-quarter 2023 results, wherein earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate, but revenues missed.

The stock has declined 7.9% since the earnings release on Nov 8, as the 2023 revenue guidance was weak. The company currently expects revenues to be around $4.45 billion compared with the previous expectation of $4.59-$4.64 billion. The current guidance is lower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.51 billion.

Quarterly EPS of 67 cents surpassed the consensus estimate by 3.1% and stayed flat on a year-over-year basis. Revenues of $1.1 billion missed the consensus mark by 2.3% but increased 2.2% year over year.

Genpact Limited Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Genpact Limited price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Genpact Limited Quote

Other Quarterly Details

Data-Tech-AI services revenues (representing 44% of total revenues) were down 2% year over year on a reported as well as constant currency basis to $500 million. Yet, the metric missed our estimate of $548.5 million.

Digital Operations services revenues of $636 million (56%) inched up 6% year over year on a reported basis as well as at cc. This surpassed our projection of $624.8 million.

Adjusted income from operations totaled $195 million, up 3% year over year. Adjusted operating income margin of 17.2% increased 20 basis points year over year.

Genpact exited the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $541 million compared with $491.3 million recorded at the end of the previous quarter. Long-term debt was $1.2 billion, flat with the prior quarter.

The company generated $76.7 million in cash from operating activities, while capex was $11.3 million. Genpact returned $18.7 million to shareholders through dividends.

2023 Guidance

Adjusted EPS is expected to be around $2.89 (prior view: $2.91-$2.94). The guidance is below the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.91.

Adjusted income from operations margin is expected to be 17%, up from 16.8% expected previously.

Genpact currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

