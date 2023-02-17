Genpact's (G) Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Improve Y/Y

Genpact Limited G reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter 2022 results.

Adjusted EPS of 70 cents outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.9% and increased 29.6% year over year. Revenues amounted to $1.1 billion, which beat the consensus estimate by 1.7% and increased 2.8% year over year on a reported basis and 6% on a constant-currency (CC) basis.

The earnings beat, however, failed to impress the market as there has not been any major price change since the earnings release. Genpact shares have gained 8.4% in the past year, outperforming 7.7% growth of the industry it belongs to.

Quarterly Details

Data-Tech-AI services revenues (representing 45% of total revenues) were up 2% year over year on a reported basis and 5% at cc to $495 million.

Digital Operations services revenues of $608 million were up 3% year over year (7% at cc) and contributed 55% to total revenues.

Adjusted income from operations totaled $187 million, up 21% year over year. The adjusted operating income margin of 17% surged 260 basis points year over year.

Genpact exited the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $646.8 million compared with $518.7 million recorded at the end of the previous quarter. Long-term debt totaled $1.2 billion compared to $1.3 billion reported in the prior quarter.

The company generated $230 million in cash from operating activities, while capex was $15.3 million. Genpact returned $22.9 million to its shareholders through dividends.

Genpact Limited Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Genpact Limited price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Genpact Limited Quote

2023 Guidance

Revenues are anticipated between $4.64 billion and $4.71 billion, the mid-point ($4.68 billion) of which is above the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.65 billion.

Genpact’s guidance for adjusted EPS is $2.92-$2.99. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $2.99.

Adjusted income from operations margin is expected to be 16.8%.

Genpact currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Performances of Some Other Business Services Companies

Robert Half International Inc. RHI reported mixed fourth-quarter 2022 results, wherein earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missed the same.

RHI’s quarterly earnings of $1.37 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.5% but declined 9.3% year over year. Revenues of $1.73 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.6% and decreased 2.4% year over year.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. ADP reported better-than-expected second-quarter fiscal 2023 results.

ADP’s adjusted earnings per share of $1.96 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.5% and grew 19% from the year-ago quarter. Total revenues of $4.4 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.3% and improved 9.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. BAH reported impressive third-quarter fiscal 2023 results, wherein earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Quarterly adjusted earnings per share of $1.07 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.9% and increased 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

BAH’s total revenues of $2.3 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4% and increased 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Genpact Limited (G) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.