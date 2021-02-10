Genpact's (G) Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates in Q4

Genpact Limited G reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter 2020 results.

Quarterly adjusted earnings per share of 51 cents outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2% but declined 11% year over year. Revenues amounted to $951 million, which beat the consensus estimate by 1.8% and improved 1% year over year on a reported as well as constant-currency basis. The top line was aided by strength in Global Clients business.

Notably, Genpact’s shares have gained 5% over the past six months, significantly underperforming the 18.4% rally of the industry it belongs to.

Quarter Details

Global Clients (89% of total revenues) revenues climbed 4% year over year on a reported and 3% on a constant-currency basis to $841 million. This growth was driven by strong growth of Transformation Services. General Electric revenues of $109 million declined 16% year over year and contributed 11% to total revenues. The decline was mainly due to macroeconomic impact and planned productivity commitments. Adjusted income from operations totaled $148 million, down 7% year over year. Adjusted operating income margin of 15.5% declined 140 basis points (bps) year over year.

Genpact exited the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $680 million compared with $803 million recorded at the end of the previous quarter. Long-term debt totaled $1.3 billion, flat with the prior quarter.

The company generated $159 million of cash from operating activities and capex was $22 million. Genpact returned $63 million to shareholders through share repurchases and $18 million through dividends in the quarter.

Raised 2020 Guidance

Genpact raised its 2020 guidance.The company now expects revenues to be between $3.93 and $3.99 billion, compared with the prior guidance of $3.68 to $3.695 billion. The current Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $3.93 billion.

The company currently expects Global Clients revenue growth to be 8-10% compared with 6-6.5% projected earlier. Adjusted operating income margin is anticipated to be around 16% compared with the prior anticipation of 15.7%.

Adjusted EPS is now anticipated in the range of $2.26 to 2.29 compared with $2.08 to $2.11 anticipated earlier. The midpoint of this raised guided range is same as the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.28.

