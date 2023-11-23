Genpact Unveils AI Innovation Center In London

(RTTNews) - Genpact Limited (G), a global professional services firm, on Thursday unveiled the Genpact Artificial Intelligence (AI) Innovation Center in London, UK.

The innovation center was created to encourage collaborative innovation with clients to drive business transformation beyond productivity, especially in the following areas: supply chain management, finance and accounting, customer care, sales and commercial, and insurance underwriting.

To support the work at the center, Genpact is upskilling its 125,000-strong workforce through its own online learning platform, Genome. The company is also expected to create new employment opportunities in the UK during the next two to three years.

The AI Innovation Center in the UK is expected to be the first of several Genpact AI innovation centers across the world. This move forms a key component of the company's $600M investment in AI over the next three years.

The center will help clients design and define use cases that create the most value for their business, leveraging industry best practices and experience.

Shibu Nambiar, Global Business Leader, Hi-Tech, Genpact, has emphasized that the company is focusing on outcomes beyond productivity to help clients integrate AI effectively. The innovation center will concentrate on workflows that augment employees' work and responsible generative AI frameworks. Experimentation will be the status quo in the center, as Genpact strives to provide innovative solutions to clients.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.