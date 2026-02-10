Genpact Stock Rises 4.3% Since Q4 Earnings and Revenue Beat

Genpact Limited G reported impressive fourth-quarter 2025 results, with both earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Earnings came in at 97 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.3% and increased 6.6% year over year. Revenues of $1.3 billion beat the consensus mark marginally and increased 5.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The stock has gained 4.3% since the earnings release on Feb. 5, driven by better-than-expected results and strong earnings guidance.

For the first quarter of 2026, Genpact expects adjusted earnings per sharein the range of 92 cents to 93 cents, higher than the current Zacks Consensus Estimate of 89 cents.

Genpact Limited Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Genpact Limited price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Genpact Limited Quote

Other Quarterly Details of G

Data-Tech-AI services revenues (representing 48% of total revenues) increased 7.4% year over year on a reported basis and 7% on a constant-currency (cc) basis to $638.8 million, surpassing our estimate of $636.3 million. Digital Operations services revenues of $680.5 million (52% of total revenues) rose 4.1% from the year-ago quarter’s actuals on a reported basis and 3.2% at cc, beating our estimate of $668.6 million.

Adjusted income from operations totaled $232 million and grew 7.5% on a year-over-year basis, beating our estimate of $226.8 million. Adjusted operating income margin of 17.6% declined 10 basis points on a year-over-year basis.

Key Balance Sheet & Cash Flow Figures

Genpact exited the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $853.8 million compared with $740.8 million reported at the end of the September-end quarter of 2025. Long-term debt (less current portion) was $1.2 billion compared with $827.05 million at the end of the third quarter of 2025.

The company generated $286.7 million in cash from operating activities, while capital expenditure was $17.7 million. Genpact returned $29 million in dividends to shareholders and repurchased shares worth $100 million.

Q1 & 2026 Guidance

For the first quarter of 2026, revenues are anticipated between $1.282 billion and $1.294 billion, representing year-over-year growth of approximately 5.5% to 6.5% on a reported basis or 4.4% to 5.4% on a constant currency basis. The midpoint ($1.29 billion) is in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Gross margin for first-quarter 2026 is expected to be approximately 36.3%. Adjusted income from operations margin is projected to be approximately 17.3%.

For 2026, gross margin is expected to be approximately 36.5%. Adjusted income from operations margin is projected to be approximately 17.7%.

G currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Earnings Snapshots

Aptiv Plc APTV reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter 2025 results. APTV’s adjusted earnings per share of $1.86 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.2% and increased 6.3% from the year-ago quarter. Revenues of $5.2 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 1.5% and improved 5% year over year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. BR posted impressive second-quarter fiscal 2026 results. BR’s adjusted earnings of $1.59 per share outpaced the consensus mark by 18.7% and rose 1.9% from the year-ago quarter. Total revenues of $1.7 billion surpassed the consensus mark by 7.6% and increased 7.9% year over year.

