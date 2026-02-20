Is Genpact Stock a Buy After Nalanda Increased Its Stake by 1 Million Shares?

Key Points

Nalanda increased its stake by 1,015,556 shares, an estimated $43.92 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

Quarter-end position value rose by $109.55 million, reflecting both trading and price movement effects.

The transaction represents a 6.85% change in the fund’s 13F reportable assets under management.

Post-trade holding is 13,702,500 shares, valued at $641.00 million.

Genpact remains at 100% of reportable AUM; the fund reported only one position after the quarter.

10 stocks we like better than Genpact ›

What happened

According to a February 18, 2026, SEC filing, Nalanda India Equity Fund Ltd increased its holding in Genpact (NYSE:G) by 1,015,556 shares. The estimated value of this purchase, based on the average share price during the filing quarter, was $43.92 million. The quarter-end value of the position rose by $109.55 million, a figure that reflects both the new shares acquired and changes in Genpact’s share price over the period.

What else to know

The fund executed a buy, increasing its position in Genpact, which is 100% of its 13F reportable assets under management.

Top holdings after the filing:

NYSE:G: $641.0 million (100% of AUM)

As of February 18, 2026, shares of Genpact were priced at $39.18, down 27.3% over the past year, underperforming the S&P 500 by 39.53 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $5.08 billion Net income (TTM) $552.49 million Dividend yield 1.74% Price (as of market close 2/18/26) $39.18

Company snapshot

Genpact provides business process outsourcing, finance and accounting, supply chain, procurement, IT, and digital transformation services across multiple sectors.

It operates a service-based model, offering recurring business process outsourcing and IT services to enterprise clients across segments.

The company serves global corporations in banking, capital markets, insurance, consumer goods, healthcare, manufacturing, and high-tech industries.

Genpact is a global provider of information technology and business process outsourcing services, with a focus on large enterprise customers. The company leverages digital solutions and process expertise to drive operational efficiency and transformation for clients across diverse industries.

Its scale, domain knowledge, and diversified client base underpin its competitive positioning in the IT services sector.

What this transaction means for investors

Singapore-based Nalanda India Equity Fund’s purchase of additional shares in Genpact indicates a bullish outlook towards the stock, especially since it is the fund’s only holding.

Shares reached a 52-week low of $34.79 on Feb. 12, which may have sparked Nalanda’s decision to increase its stake. Investors dumped the stock on concerns artificial intelligence would eventually render Genpact’s business obsolete.

Despite this sentiment, the reality is that Genpact is doing well. It exited 2025 with sales of $5.1 billion, a 7% year-over-year increase.

The company expects to deliver another 7% in year-over-year revenue growth in 2026, as it assists businesses to navigate the adoption of AI. This suggests the advent of artificial intelligence is helping, not hindering, Genpact’s business.

But the sell-off in its stock has resulted in its valuation reaching a compelling level. Its price-to-earnings ratio of 12 is the lowest it’s been in a year, making now a good time to buy shares.

Should you buy stock in Genpact right now?

Before you buy stock in Genpact, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Genpact wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $415,256!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,151,865!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 892% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 20, 2026.

Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.