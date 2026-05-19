Is Genpact Stock a Buy After Hedge Fund Rice Hall James Raised Its Stake by $14 Million?

Key Points

Rice Hall James & Associates added 445,743 shares of Genpact.

The quarter-end value of the position increased by $14.14 million, reflecting both new purchases and stock price changes.

Post-trade, the fund holds 704,124 shares valued at $26.23 million at quarter end.

The position now accounts for 1.46% of the fund’s AUM, placing it outside the fund’s top five holdings.

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What happened

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated May 15, 2026, Rice Hall James & Associates, LLC increased its holding in Genpact (NYSE:G) by 445,743 shares during the first quarter.

The estimated transaction value is $18.37 million, calculated using the average closing price for the quarter. The value of the position at quarter end rose by $14.14 million, reflecting both new purchases and stock price moves.

What else to know

This buy brings the fund’s stake in Genpact (NYSE:G) to 1.46% of reportable 13F AUM.

to 1.46% of reportable 13F AUM. Top holdings after the filing: NASDAQ:LGND: $56.61 million (3.2% of AUM) NYSE:FN: $55.18 million (3.1% of AUM) NYSE:ARLO: $52.08 million (2.9% of AUM) NYSE:XPO: $43.64 million (2.4% of AUM) NASDAQ:ACIW: $41.15 million (2.3% of AUM)

As of May 14, 2026, shares of Genpact were priced at $28.94, down 31.9% over the past year, underperforming the S&P 500 by 59.2 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $5.08 billion Net income (TTM) $552.49 million Dividend yield 2.58% Price (as of market close May 14, 2026) $28.94

Company snapshot

Genpact offers business process outsourcing, IT services, CFO advisory, ESG consulting, finance and accounting, supply chain, procurement, and digital transformation solutions.

It provides operational, technology, and consulting services to global enterprises across multiple industries.

The company serves clients in banking, capital markets, insurance, consumer goods, retail, life sciences, healthcare, high tech, manufacturing, and services sectors worldwide.

Genpact is a global provider of business process outsourcing and IT services, operating at scale with over 145,000 employees. The company leverages deep process expertise and digital capabilities to deliver cost savings, operational efficiency, and transformation for large enterprises.

Its diversified client base and broad service offering support a resilient business model positioned for continued relevance in technology-enabled business solutions.

What this transaction means for investors

The first quarter purchase of Genpact shares by Rice Hall James & Associates suggests the hedge fund is bullish on the stock. The move substantially increases Rice Hall James’ position, adding 445,743 shares to bring the fund’s total stake to 704,124 shares.

Genpact saw its share price drop to a 52-week low of $28.78 on May 14. Wall Street is concerned the company’s business will be hurt by the rise of artificial intelligence. Fears were further fueled by Genpact’s first quarter earnings report, which revealed revenue of $1.2 billion, down from the prior year’s $1.3 billion.

Genpact is leaning into AI by helping businesses adopt the technology. Rice Hall James & Associates may believe this strategic move will pay off, and with the drop in share price, decided to raise its stake in the company.

Genpact’s price-to-earnings ratio of 10 is at a low point for the past year. This suggests shares are attractively-priced, making now a good time to buy if you believe the company’s AI strategy can deliver business growth over the long term.

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Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Arlo Technologies. The Motley Fool recommends XPO. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.