Genpact price target raised to $48 from $44 at Baird

Baird raised the firm’s price target on Genpact (G) to $48 from $44 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firm said Q3 results were good as revenue/margins/EPS were above Street and guidance was raised;Baird views the risk/reward as mildly positive.
