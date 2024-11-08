Genpact price target raised to $45 from $40 at TD Cowen

TD Cowen raised the firm’s price target on Genpact (G) to $45 from $40 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The firm said its path of F2024 outperformance continued with revenue/EPS beating while a healthy close to the year is targeted too with its 4Q revenue/EPS outlook.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on G:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.