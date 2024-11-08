Genpact price target raised to $45 from $40 at TD Cowen

TD Cowen raised the firm’s price target on Genpact (G) to $45 from $40 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The firm said its path of F2024 outperformance continued with revenue/EPS beating while a healthy close to the year is targeted too with its 4Q revenue/EPS outlook.
