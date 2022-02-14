Genpact (NYSE:G) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To US$0.13

The board of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 23rd of March to US$0.13. Despite this raise, the dividend yield of 1.0% is only a modest boost to shareholder returns.

Genpact's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive. However, prior to this announcement, Genpact's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 8.4% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 25% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

NYSE:G Historic Dividend February 14th 2022

Genpact Is Still Building Its Track Record

Genpact's dividend has been pretty stable for a little while now, but we will continue to be cautious until it has been demonstrated for a few more years. Since 2017, the first annual payment was US$0.24, compared to the most recent full-year payment of US$0.50. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 16% over that duration. We're not overly excited about the relatively short history of dividend payments, however the dividend is growing at a nice rate and we might take a closer look.

Genpact Could Grow Its Dividend

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. It's encouraging to see Genpact has been growing its earnings per share at 8.5% a year over the past five years. Growth in EPS bodes well for the dividend, as does the low payout ratio that the company is currently reporting.

We Really Like Genpact's Dividend

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for Genpact that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high performing dividend stock.

