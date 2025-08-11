Genpact Limited Stock Rises 4.4% Since Q2 Earnings Beat

Genpact Limited G reported impressive second-quarter 2025 results, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate for both earnings and revenues. The better-than-expected results positively impacted the market as the stock has rallied 4.4% since the earnings release.



For the third quarter of 2025, Genpact expects adjusted EPS to be in the range of 89 cents-$90 cents. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at 88 cents. For 2025, adjusted EPS is anticipated in the range of $3.51-$3.58. The Zacks Consensus Estimate stands at $3.49.

Quarterly EPS of 88 cents surpassed the consensus estimate by 3.5% and grew 11.4% year over year. Revenues of $1.25 billion beat the consensus mark by 2% and increased 6.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Other Quarterly Details of G

Data-Tech-AI services revenues (representing 48% of total revenues) increased 9.7% year over year on a reported basis and 9.5% on a constant-currency basis to $599 million, surpassing our estimate of $587.8 million. Digital Operations services revenues of $655 million (52% of total revenues) rose 4% from the year-ago quarter’s actuals on a reported basis and 3.4% at cc, beating our estimate of $633.9 million.

Adjusted income from operations totaled $217 million and grew 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. The adjusted operating income margin of 17.3% stayed flat year over year.

Genpact exited the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $648.6 million compared with $663.3 million reported at the end of the prior quarter. Long-term debt (less current portion) was $1.2 billion.

The company generated $183.7 million in cash from operating activities, while capital expenditure was $22 million. Genpact returned $54.83 million in dividends to shareholders and repurchased shares worth $30 million.

Guidance by G

Revenues are anticipated between $1.26 billion and $1.27 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $1.27 billion. Adjusted income from operations marginis projected to be approximately 17.5%.

The company expects revenues between $4.96 billion and $5.05 billion. The midpoint of the guided range is just above the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.99 billion.

Currently, Genpact carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Earnings Snapshot

Fiserv, Inc. FI reported mixed second-quarter 2025 results, wherein earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate, but revenues missed the same.

FI’s adjusted EPS of $2.47 topped the consensus mark by 2.5% and rose 16% year over year. Adjusted revenues of $5.2 billion lagged the consensus estimate by a slight margin but gained 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. IPG reported impressive second-quarter 2025 results. Both earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

IPG’s adjusted earnings of 75 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 36.4% and jumped 23% from the year-ago quarter. Revenues before billable expenses (net revenues) of $2.2 billion beat the consensus estimate by a slight margin but declined 19.8% year over year. Total revenues of $2.5 billion decreased 7.2% year over year but outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.2 billion.

