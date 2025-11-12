Genpact Limited Stock Rises 15.3% Since Reporting Q3 Earnings Beat

Genpact Limited G reported impressive third-quarter 2025 results as both earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

The better-than-expected results and strong guidance positively impacted the market as the stock has rallied 15.3% since the earnings release on Nov. 6.

For the fourth quarter of 2025, Genpact expects adjusted earnings per share (EPS) to be in the range of $93 to $94. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at 93 cents. For 2025, adjusted EPS is anticipated in the range of $3.60 to $3.61, up from the prior range of $3.51-$3.58. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pinned at $3.55.

For 2025, revenues are anticipated between $5.059 billion and $5.071 billion, up from the prior view of $4.958-$5.053 billion. This represents year-over-year growth of approximately 6.1-6.4% on a reported basis and 5.9-6.2% on a constant currency basis,up from the prior guidance of approximately 4.0% to 6.0%, as reported. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $3.55 billion.

Quarterly EPS of 97 cents surpassed the consensus estimate by 7.8% and grew 14% year over year. Revenues of $1.29 billion beat the consensus mark by 2.1% and increased 6.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Other Quarterly Details of G

Data-Tech-AI services revenues (representing 48.2% of total revenues) increased 9.3% year over year on a reported basis and 8.9% on a constant-currency basis to $622.4 million, surpassing our estimate of $607.6 million. Digital Operations services revenues of $668.9 million (51.8% of total revenues) rose 4.3% from the year-ago quarter’s actuals on a reported basis and 3.4% at cc, beating our estimate of $656.6 million.

Adjusted income from operations totaled $228.9 million and grew 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. The adjusted operating income margin of 17.7% increased by 10 basis points on a year-over-year basis.

Genpact exited the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $740.76 million compared with $1.02 billion reported at the end of the September-end quarter of 2024. Long-term debt (less current portion) was $827.05 million.

The company generated $308 million in cash from operating activities, while capital expenditure was $19.22 million. Genpact returned $29.29 million in dividends to shareholders and repurchased shares worth $90 million.

Guidance by G

For the fourth quarter of 2025, revenues are anticipated between $1.298 billion and $1.311 billion. Representing year-over-year growth of approximately 4.0% to 5.0% as reported, or 3.3% to 4.3% on a constant currency basis.

Gross margin is expected to be approximately 36.4%. Adjusted income from operations marginis projected to be approximately 17.4%.

For 2025, gross margin is expected to be approximately 36%. Adjusted income from operations margin of approximately 17.4%.

Currently, Genpact carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Earnings Snapshot

Omnicom Group Inc. OMC reported impressive third-quarter 2025 results, wherein earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Earnings of $2.15 per share beat the consensus estimate by 4.2% and increased 10.3% year over year. Total revenues of $4.04 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 0.4% and rose 4% year over year. The increase in the top line was led by a 2.6% jump in revenues from organic growth.

ManpowerGroup, Inc. MAN posted impressive third-quarter 2025 results, wherein earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Quarterly adjusted earnings per share came in at 83 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.2% but decreased 35.7% year over year. Total revenues of $4.63 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 0.6% and rose 2.3% year over year.

