Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Looks Interesting, And It's About To Pay A Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) is about to go ex-dividend in just 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Accordingly, Genpact investors that purchase the stock on or after the 10th of June will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 23rd of June.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.11 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.43 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Genpact has a trailing yield of 0.9% on the current share price of $46.12. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to investigate whether Genpact can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Genpact is paying out just 24% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. It paid out 12% of its free cash flow as dividends last year, which is conservatively low.

It's positive to see that Genpact's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:G Historic Dividend June 5th 2021

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at Genpact, with earnings per share up 8.3% on average over the last five years. Earnings per share have been increasing steadily and management is reinvesting almost all of the profits back into the business. This is an attractive combination, because when profits are reinvested effectively, growth can compound, with corresponding benefits for earnings and dividends in the future.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the last four years, Genpact has lifted its dividend by approximately 16% a year on average. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

The Bottom Line

Is Genpact an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Earnings per share growth has been growing somewhat, and Genpact is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow as dividends. This is interesting for a few reasons, as it suggests management may be reinvesting heavily in the business, but it also provides room to increase the dividend in time. We would prefer to see earnings growing faster, but the best dividend stocks over the long term typically combine significant earnings per share growth with a low payout ratio, and Genpact is halfway there. There's a lot to like about Genpact, and we would prioritise taking a closer look at it.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks Genpact is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Genpact you should be aware of.

