Genpact Limited (G) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 09, 2021

Genpact Limited (G) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.108 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 19, 2021. Shareholders who purchased G prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 11.34% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of G was $41.41, representing a -5.76% decrease from the 52 week high of $43.94 and a 113.34% increase over the 52 week low of $19.41.

G is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as CGI Inc. (GIB) and Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH). G's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.57. Zacks Investment Research reports G's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 7.89%, compared to an industry average of 4.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the G Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to G through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have G as a top-10 holding:

iShares Inc iShares MSCI Italy ETF (EWI)

Franklin FTSE Italy ETF (FLIY).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EWI with an increase of 19.73% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of G at 4.71%.

