Genpact Limited (G) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 10, 2021

Genpact Limited (G) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.108 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 23, 2021. Shareholders who purchased G prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 11.34% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $45.84, the dividend yield is .94%.

The previous trading day's last sale of G was $45.84, representing a -6.45% decrease from the 52 week high of $49 and a 35.18% increase over the 52 week low of $33.91.

G is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) and ManpowerGroup (MAN). G's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.6. Zacks Investment Research reports G's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 7.16%, compared to an industry average of 7.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the G Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to G through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have G as a top-10 holding:

Franklin FTSE Italy ETF (FLIY)

iShares Inc iShares MSCI Italy ETF (EWI).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FLIY with an increase of 15.37% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of G at 5.63%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.