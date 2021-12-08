Genpact Limited (G) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 09, 2021

Genpact Limited (G) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.108 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 22, 2021. Shareholders who purchased G prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that G has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $51.08, the dividend yield is .85%.

The previous trading day's last sale of G was $51.08, representing a -3.17% decrease from the 52 week high of $52.75 and a 33.44% increase over the 52 week low of $38.28.

G is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) and Exponent, Inc. (EXPO). G's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.91. Zacks Investment Research reports G's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 13.92%, compared to an industry average of 20.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the g Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to G through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have G as a top-10 holding:

iShares Inc iShares MSCI Italy ETF (EWI)

Franklin FTSE Italy ETF (FLIY).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FLIY with an increase of 4.6% over the last 100 days. EWI has the highest percent weighting of G at 4.68%.

