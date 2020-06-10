Genpact (G) Up 8% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Genpact (G). Shares have added about 8% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Genpact due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

Genpact Surpasses Q1 Earnings & Revenue Estimate

Genpact delivered impressive first-quarter 2020 results, with earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Adjusted earnings per share of 53 cents outpaced the consensus mark by 15.2% and increased 23% year over year. This upside was driven by higher operating income of 6 cents and a positive impact of 7 cents related to higher foreign-exchange balance-sheet remeasurement gains, partially offset by negative impact of a penny each from higher effective tax rate and increased share count.

Revenues amounted to $923 million, which beat the consensus estimate by 3.9% and improved 14% year over year on a reported as well as constant-currency basis. The top line was aided by strength across all industry verticals.

The company started witnessing impacts of the coronavirus outbreak from the second week of March and lost around $7 million of revenues in the first quarter. The stock has declined 8% over the past year compared with the 16% decline of the industry it belongs to.

Quarter Details

Global Clients (87% of total revenues) revenues climbed 14% year over year on a reported basis and 15% on a constant currency basis to $802 million. General Electric (GE) revenues of $122 million increased 12% year over year and contributed 13% to total revenues.

Adjusted income from operations totaled $136 million, up 12% year over year. Adjusted operating income margin of 14.7% shrunk 30 basis points (bps) year over year.

Genpact exited the first quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $401.6 million compared with the $467.1 million recorded at the end of the previous quarter. Long-term debt (less current portion) totaled $1.3 billion, more or less flat with the prior quarter.

The company used $18.6 million of cash in operating activities and capex was $14.1 million.

Genpact returned $18.5 million to shareholders through dividend payout and $45 million through share repurchase in the March-end quarter.

Guidance

Considering impacts of the pandemic, Genpact expects revenues to decline 4-6% year over year on a reported basis and 3-5% on a constant currency basis in the second quarter. It has withdrawn the full-year 2020 guidance.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed a downward trend in estimates revision. The consensus estimate has shifted -28% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

At this time, Genpact has an average Growth Score of C, a grade with the same score on the momentum front. Following the exact same course, the stock was allocated a grade of C on the value side, putting it in the middle 20% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of C. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. Notably, Genpact has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.