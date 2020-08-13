Genpact (G) Stock up 1.6% Since Q2 Earnings: Here's Why

Shares of Genpact Limited G have gained 1.6% since it reported its second-quarter 2020 results on Aug 7, outperforming the 1.4% growth of the industry it belongs to.

The outperformance can be attributed to the company’s impressive second-quarter 2020 results wherein both earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Adjusted earnings per share of 52 cents outpaced the consensus mark by 48.6% and increased 6% year over year. This upside was driven by higher operating income of 4 cents, partially offset by negative impact of a penny each from higher interest expense.

Revenues amounted to $900 million, which beat the consensus estimate by 7.4% and improved 2% year over year on a reported and 3% on a constant-currency basis. The top line was aided by strength across global client and GE businesses.

Quarter Details

Global Clients (87% of total revenues) revenues climbed 3% year over year on a reported basis and 4% on a constant-currency basis to $783 million. This growth was driven by enhanced revenue coverage associated with transition to remote-working model and stronger client demand for transformation services. General Electric revenues of $117 million declined 2% year over year and contributed 13% to total revenues.

Adjusted income from operations totaled $145 million, up 7% year over year. Adjusted operating income margin of 16.2% improved 80 basis points (bps) year over year.

Genpact exited the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $867.4 million compared with the $401.6 million recorded at the end of the previous quarter. Long-term debt (less current portion) totaled $1.3 billion, more or less flat with the prior quarter.

The company generated $192 million of cash from operating activities and capex was $16.3 million. Genpact returned $19 million to shareholders through dividend payout in the quarter.

2020 Guidance

Genpact expects revenues to be between $3.63 and $3.67 billion, the midpoint ($3.65 billion) of which is less than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.66 billion. Adjusted EPS is anticipated in the range of $2.03 to $2.07, the midpoint ($2.05) of which is less than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.06.

The company expects global client revenue growth to be 5-6% year over year and adjusted operating income margin is anticipated to be around 15.5%.

Genpact currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

