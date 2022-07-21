Genpact (G) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Genpact Ltd (Symbol: G) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $46.23, changing hands as high as $46.28 per share. Genpact Ltd shares are currently trading up about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of G shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, G's low point in its 52 week range is $37.68 per share, with $54.03 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $46.21.

