Genpact (G) Gains From AI Product Portfolio Amid Low Liquidity

Genpact Limited G is currently benefiting from a diverse product portfolio and its AI expertise.

The company recently reported impressive fourth-quarter 2023 results, wherein earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Quarterly EPS of 68 cents surpassed the consensus estimate by 4.6% and increased 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Revenues of $1.15 billion surpassed the consensus mark by 2.1% and rose 4% year over year.

How Is Genpact Limited Doing?

Genpact stands out in the BPO services market due to its extensive knowledge in various domains. It offers industry-specific solutions for user experience, order and supply-chain management; Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT); data engineering; digital content management and risk management; aftermarket services support; and engineering services.

G is presented with a significant growth opportunity in the AI domain. The company enhances the performances of its clients’ business processes using Digital Smart Enterprise Processes — its patented approach. Genpact Cora is a platform that automates tasks with AI and analytics, fast-pacing clients’ digital transformation. The company has expanded its AI product portfolio by acquiring TandemSeven. We believe that Genpact will be able to take advantage of future improvements in AI.

We are impressed with the company’s endeavors in returning value to shareholders in the forms of share repurchases and dividend payments. In 2023, 2022 and 2021, Genpact repurchased shares worth $225.4 million, $214.1 million and $298.2 million, respectively. The company paid out $100 million, $91.8 million and $80.5 million in dividends to its shareholders in 2023, 2022 and 2021, respectively. Such strategies are deemed to boost shareholders’ confidence, thereby improving the bottom line.

Genpact's current ratio (a measure of liquidity) at the end of fourth-quarter 2023 was at 1.44, lower than the preceding quarter’s 1.91 and the year-ago quarter’s 1.61. A decreasing current ratio does not bode well.

Genpact currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

