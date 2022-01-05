Genpact (G) Buys Up Hoodoo Digital to Boost Experience Business

Genpact Limited G yesterday announced its acquisition of digital experience consultancy, Hoodoo Digital, for an undisclosed amount.

Founded in 2017, Utah-based Hoodoo Digital is currently a Platinum-level Adobe solution partner and is deeply experienced in generating innovative customer experiences for companies across various industries.

The acquisition scales up Genpact’s experience business, Rightpoint, which the company acquired back in 2019. It is a part of Genpact's bid to integrate process innovation and experience, and support clients’ end-to-end digital transformation efforts. The buyout now makes Rightpoint a Platinum Partner in the Adobe Solution Partner Program.

Addition of Hoodoo Digital significantly boosts Rightpoint's capabilities in supporting clients’ content, commerce and marketing operation management processes.

“Hoodoo Digital's deep knowledge of Adobe solutions is a critical unlock to advance Rightpoint's leadership in delivering superior experience-led transformation," said Ron Shamah, chief executive officer, Rightpoint.

We observe that Genpact has had an impressive run on the bourses over the past year. The company’s shares appreciated 30.1%, outperforming the 28.9% rise of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.

