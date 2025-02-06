GENPACT Earnings Results: $G Reports Quarterly Earnings

GENPACT ($G) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported earnings of $0.91 per share, beating estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The company also reported revenue of $1,248,740,000, missing estimates of $1,252,840,500 by $-4,100,500.

GENPACT Insider Trading Activity

GENPACT insiders have traded $G stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $G stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PIYUSH MEHTA (Senior Vice President and CHRO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 82,000 shares for an estimated $3,766,118 .

. BALKRISHAN KALRA (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 29,600 shares for an estimated $1,293,946 .

. CAROL LINDSTROM sold 3,218 shares for an estimated $149,875

HEATHER WHITE (SVP & Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,541 shares for an estimated $118,235 .

. N. V. TYAGARAJAN sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $93,400

DONALD J KLUNK (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,258 shares for an estimated $50,559.

GENPACT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 188 institutional investors add shares of GENPACT stock to their portfolio, and 200 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

