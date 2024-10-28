News & Insights

Genor Biopharma Delays Merger Circular Dispatch

October 28, 2024 — 10:40 am EDT

Genor Biopharma Holdings Limited (HK:6998) has released an update.

Genor Biopharma Holdings Limited has announced a delay in dispatching its circular related to a major proposed merger and other corporate changes. The extension, granted to finalize necessary details and reviews, pushes the deadline to February 28, 2025. Investors are advised to remain cautious as the merger’s completion depends on several regulatory approvals.

