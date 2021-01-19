Decipher Biosciences, which provides genomic testing products for urologic oncology, filed on Tuesday with the SEC to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering.



Decipher's prostate cancer genomic testing products, Decipher Biopsy and Decipher RP, provide information about the underlying biology of a patient’s tumor, applying proprietary machine learning algorithms to help physicians improve therapy selection and accelerate adoption of new therapies into the standard of care. Collectively, the company's genomic tests have been used by more than 3,200 urologists and radiation oncologists, and at all 28 National Comprehensive Cancer Network centers in the US. Six of its clinical indications received Medicare coverage in 2020.



The San Diego, CA-based company was founded in 2008 and booked $33 million in revenue for the 12 months ended September 30, 2020. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol DECI. Decipher Biosciences filed confidentially on November 14, 2019. Evercore ISI and Wells Fargo Securities are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.

The article Genomics testing provider Decipher Biosciences files for a $100 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

