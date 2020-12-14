ArcherDX, which provides genomic testing products for cancer, withdrew its plans for an initial public offering on Monday. It originally filed in June 2020 with a proposed deal size of $100 million, and later that month announced that it would be acquired by Invitae (NYSE: NVTA) in a deal valued at $1.4 billion. The transaction was completed this past October.



The Boulder, CO-based company was founded in 2013 and booked $56 million in revenue for the 12 months ended March 31, 2020. It had planned to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol RCHR. J.P. Morgan, BofA Securities, Stifel and Evercore ISI were set to be the joint bookrunners on the deal.



The article Genomics testing provider ArcherDX officially withdraws $100 million IPO following acquisition by Invitae originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.