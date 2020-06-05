ArcherDX, which provides genomic testing products for cancer, filed on Friday with the SEC to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering.



ArcherDX is a genomics company that offers a suite of products and services for clinicians, as well as biopharmaceuticals looking to cost-effectively accelerate drug development. Its product development platform enables it to develop products and services for therapy optimization and cancer monitoring. It has developed and commercialized research use only products and is currently developing in-vitro diagnostic products.



The Boulder, CO-based company was founded in 2013 and booked $56 million in revenue for the 12 months ended March 31, 2020. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol RCHR. ArcherDX filed confidentially on March 6, 2020. J.P. Morgan, BofA Securities, Stifel and Evercore ISI are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.



The article Genomics testing provider ArcherDX files for a $100 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



