Markets
MRK

Genome, Merck To Evaluate GEN-001 - KEYTRUDA Combination In Phase 2 Trial In Biliary Tract Cancer

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Genome and Co. said it has collaborated with Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) to conduct a phase 2 clinical trial that will evaluate the safety and efficacy of its immuno-oncology microbiome therapeutic, 'GEN-001', in combination with Merck's anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab), in patients with biliary tract cancer.

Genome will be the sponsor of the clinical trial and Merck will supply KEYTRUDA.

'GEN-001' is an orally administered immuno-oncology microbiome therapeutic candidate consisting of Lactococcus lactis, a single live bacterial strain isolated from a healthy human.

Biliary tract cancer is one of the carcinomas associated with a poor prognosis after diagnosis, limited treatment options and five-year survival rate of only 5 to 15%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MRK

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular