Genmin Poised for Gabon Iron Ore Project Success

Genmin Limited has announced significant progress in its Baniaka iron ore project, including successful fundraising of AU$23.4 million and strategic agreements that support long-term operations and global iron ore export. The company navigated a peaceful regime change in Gabon and is now focused on securing project financing for Baniaka, which is poised to become Gabon’s first commercial scale iron ore mine. Amidst a robust iron ore market, Genmin is preparing for a skill repositioning within its Board and Management to support the upcoming project build phase.

