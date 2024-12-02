News & Insights

Stocks

Genmin Ltd Sees Increased Stake from Key Investors

December 02, 2024 — 09:50 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Genmin Ltd. (AU:GEN) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Genmin Ltd has announced a change in substantial holding, with Ndovu Capital and Tembo Capital Mining Funds increasing their stake from 38.65% to 40.62%. This change results from acquiring 29 million additional ordinary shares during a recent placement. The investment reflects growing confidence in Genmin’s potential within the market.

For further insights into AU:GEN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.