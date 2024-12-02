Genmin Ltd Sees Increased Stake from Key Investors

Genmin Ltd. (AU:GEN) has released an update.

Genmin Ltd has announced a change in substantial holding, with Ndovu Capital and Tembo Capital Mining Funds increasing their stake from 38.65% to 40.62%. This change results from acquiring 29 million additional ordinary shares during a recent placement. The investment reflects growing confidence in Genmin’s potential within the market.

