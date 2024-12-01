Genmin Ltd. Lists 30 Million Shares on ASX

Genmin Ltd. (AU:GEN) has released an update.
Genmin Ltd. has announced the quotation of 30 million fully paid ordinary shares on the Australian Securities Exchange, set to be issued on December 2, 2024. This move follows previous transactions and reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to expand its market presence. Investors in the stocks and financial markets may find this development noteworthy as it could impact Genmin’s stock liquidity and market performance.
