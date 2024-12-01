Genmin Ltd. Issues 210 Million Unquoted Options

Genmin Ltd. (AU:GEN) has released an update.

Genmin Ltd. has announced the issuance of 210 million unquoted options, exercisable at AUD$0.075 with an expiration date of April 30, 2025. These securities are part of previously announced transactions and will not be quoted on the ASX. This move might interest investors looking for opportunities in unquoted equity securities.

