Genmin Ltd. Director Increases Stake with New Shares

Genmin Ltd. (AU:GEN) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Genmin Ltd. has announced a change in the securities interest of its director Greg Lilleyman, who has acquired 1 million fully paid ordinary shares and 1 million unlisted options through the company’s Tranche 2 Placement. This strategic move, executed at a price of $0.05 per share, reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to align leadership interests with shareholder value.

For further insights into AU:GEN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.