Genmin Ltd. Director Increases Stake with New Shares

Genmin Ltd. (AU:GEN) has released an update.
Genmin Ltd. has announced a change in the securities interest of its director Greg Lilleyman, who has acquired 1 million fully paid ordinary shares and 1 million unlisted options through the company’s Tranche 2 Placement. This strategic move, executed at a price of $0.05 per share, reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to align leadership interests with shareholder value.
