Genmin Limited Announces Virtual Extraordinary General Meeting

October 25, 2024 — 12:51 am EDT

Genmin Ltd. (AU:GEN) has released an update.

Genmin Limited has announced that its extraordinary general meeting (EGM) will be held virtually via Zoom on November 28, 2024, allowing shareholders to participate and vote online. The company emphasizes electronic communication to enhance environmental outcomes and efficiency. Shareholders are encouraged to submit proxy votes early and can ask questions before or during the EGM.

