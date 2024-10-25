Genmin Limited Announces Virtual Extraordinary General Meeting

Genmin Ltd. (AU:GEN) has released an update.

Genmin Limited has announced that its extraordinary general meeting (EGM) will be held virtually via Zoom on November 28, 2024, allowing shareholders to participate and vote online. The company emphasizes electronic communication to enhance environmental outcomes and efficiency. Shareholders are encouraged to submit proxy votes early and can ask questions before or during the EGM.

For further insights into AU:GEN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.