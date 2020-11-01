GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) Just Reported Third-Quarter Earnings And Analysts Are Lifting Their Estimates

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) investors will be delighted, with the company turning in some strong numbers with its latest results. Revenues and losses per share both beat expectations, with revenues of US$43m leading estimates by 5.6%. Statutory losses were somewhat smaller thanthe analysts expected, coming in at US$0.05 per share. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NasdaqGM:GNMK Earnings and Revenue Growth November 1st 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for GenMark Diagnostics from seven analysts is for revenues of US$180.8m in 2021 which, if met, would be a huge 22% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 66% to US$0.13. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$169.6m and US$0.13 per share in losses.

The analysts increased their price target 16% to US$20.60, perhaps signalling that higher revenues are a strong leading indicator for GenMark Diagnostics's valuation. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. Currently, the most bullish analyst values GenMark Diagnostics at US$23.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$15.00. As you can see, analysts are not all in agreement on the stock's future, but the range of estimates is still reasonably narrow, which could suggest that the outcome is not totally unpredictable.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. We can infer from the latest estimates that forecasts expect a continuation of GenMark Diagnostics'historical trends, as next year's 22% revenue growth is roughly in line with 25% annual revenue growth over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenues grow 9.5% per year. So although GenMark Diagnostics is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's definitely expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts reconfirmed their loss per share estimates for next year. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have forecasts for GenMark Diagnostics going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 3 warning signs for GenMark Diagnostics that you need to be mindful of.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.