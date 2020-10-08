Markets
GenMark Diagnostics' EPlex Respiratory Pathogen Panel 2 Gets Emergency Use Authorization

(RTTNews) - GenMark Diagnostics Inc. (GNMK), Thursday said it has received Emergency Use Authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its ePlex Respiratory Pathogen Panel 2.

According to the company, the test provides results for more than 20 viruses and bacteria that cause common and often serious respiratory infections, including COVID-19, flu, bronchitis and the common cold in less than two hours.

"COVID-19 is placing a spotlight on the importance of fast, comprehensive molecular testing," said Scott Mendel, President and CEO of GenMark. "While we can't predict what cold and flu season is going to look like this year, we know that we have to arm healthcare providers with the necessary tools to quickly and accurately diagnose the cause of infections in seriously ill patients, so syndromic testing is going to be critical."

